IMF, World Bank to hold virtual spring meetings due to coronavirus

The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Tuesday said they will adopt a "virtual format" for their Spring Meetings in April instead of convening in Washington, given concerns about the fast-spreading coronavirus.

The institutions' Spring Meetings, scheduled this year for April 17-19, usually bring some 10,000 government officials, journalists, business people and civil society representatives from across the globe to a tightly packed, two-block area of downtown Washington, DC, that houses their headquarters.

