Kuwait to close Doha port to avoid interacting with Iranian ship crews

Kuwait Port Authority manager Sheikh Yousef Abdullah al-Nasser al-Sabah said on Tuesday that Doha port was closed to avoid interacting with ship crews coming from Iran.

He added that "the security of Kuwait and the safety of its people is a red line", and the closure is because Iran is classified as an infested country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

