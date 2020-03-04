UAE to disable all schools and high educational institutions for four weeks -WAM

United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that schools and higher educational institutions will be closed for four weeks starting on Sunday to avoid the spreading of coronavirus.

The statement from the education ministry, posted by the state news agency (WAM), added that the spring holidays, which were due to start March 29 to April 12, will now start on Sunday.

