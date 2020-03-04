S.Korea reports 516 new cases of coronavirus, brings total to 5,328 - KCDC

South Korea reported 516 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, a day after a record spike in cases prompted the country's president to declare a "war" on the fast spreading pathogen.

The new cases bring South Korea's total to 5,328, with 32 deaths, the worst epidemic of any nation outside China. On Tuesday President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

