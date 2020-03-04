Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 08:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 08:18 IST
UPDATE 3-S.Korean president declares war on coronavirus as sect leader tests negative

South Korea's president declared war on the coronavirus on Tuesday, ordering additional hospital beds and more face masks to be made available as the number of cases rose by 974 in the worst epidemic of any nation outside China. President Moon Jae-in apologised for shortages of face masks and promised support for virus-hit small businesses in Asia's fourth-biggest economy, which has now reported 5,186 cases of the flu-like disease and 28 deaths.

"The entire country has entered war against the infectious disease as the crisis in Daegu and Gyeongbuk province has reached the highest point," he told a cabinet meeting, referring to the hardest-hit parts of the country. "I am very sorry to the people that we are not able to supply masks swiftly and sufficiently, and have caused inconvenience."

The virus which originated in China late last year began to spread rapidly in South Korea after it entered the congregation of a Christian sect in Daegu city, the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Daegu's mayor told reporters he had asked the president for 3,000 more hospital rooms to cope with the rising number of the coronavirus patients.

The leader of the sect and self-proclaimed messiah Lee Man-hee tested negative for the virus on Monday, having been threatened with arrest unless he agreed to be examined. He had earlier apologised for the sect's role in spreading the virus and called the epidemic a "great calamity".

The church and Lee personally have come under intense scrutiny and growing public anger, and some politicians have reported them for prosecution. BATTLE FOR MASKS

President Moon ordered masks to be stockpiled as a strategic item so suppliers can increase output without fear of producing surplus. There have been long queues outside retail stores and online suppliers have been selling out as soon as stock arrives, even though the World Health Organization says healthy people only need to wear masks if they are caring for someone who is sick.

Lee Ji-eun, a 34-year-old doctor in Seoul, said her daily routine began with surfing the internet to try to find masks for her family. "It is totally a lottery. I click 'buy' like crazy every morning, but I only succeeded in purchasing a few last week," she said. "There aren't enough even for doctors when treating patients."

In Daegu, people on Tuesday were lining up at pharmacies to buy masks distributed by the government. A man was caught lining up to buy a mask after testing positive for the virus, a police official told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Tuesday tally: Biden wins 5 states, Sanders takes 2

Washington, Mar 4 AP Joe Biden scored a series of Super Tuesday victories in key Southern states, building on momentum that has swiftly revived his Democratic presidential campaign in recent days. Bernie Sanders countered with wins in his h...

Report: Recoverer of airmen's remains under investigation

Marysville, Mar 4 AP An Arizona mountaineer is under federal investigation after an expedition to the Himalayas to recover the remains of the crew of a B-25 bomber shot down in World War II, a newspaper reported. Clayton Kuhles was met by f...

NASA inks Space Act Agreements to advance Urban Air Mobility Grand Challenge

US space agency NASA said today it has inked Space Act Agreements with 17 aviation companies to advance plans for the Urban Air Mobility UAM Grand Challenge aimed at testing the capabilities and readiness of vehicles and systems that could ...

Romanians who scammed USD 1m in diamonds jailed in France

Castres France, Mar 4 AFP Three Romanians were sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for stealing diamonds worth USD 1.1 million in an elaborate swindle of a French jeweller and his Indian business partner. A fourth member of the gan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020