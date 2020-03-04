FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of coronavirus around the world

The new coronavirus appears to now be spreading much more rapidly outside China than within, and airports in hard-hit countries were ramping up screening of travellers.

* Mainland China had 119 new confirmed cases as of Tuesday, down slightly from 125 on the previous day. The total number of cases on the mainland touched 80,270, while the death toll rose by 38 to 2,981 by March 3. * More than 93,000 cases have been reported globally. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7)

* South Korea reported 516 new cases and announced a stimulus package of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8 billion) to cushion the impact from the outbreak. * The number of confirmed infections in Japan reached the 1,000 mark.

* Fifteen Italian citizens in India have tested positive, media said on Wednesday. State broadcaster Doordarshan and private TV networks NDTV and CNN-News18 said 21 Italian tourists had been tested positive in the capital New Delhi, citing unidentified sources. * Earlier this week, an Italian national had tested positive in the western Indian state of Rajasthan, taking the number of confirmed cases in the country to six.

* A man in the Spanish region of Valencia died, marking the country's first death from the outbreak, a local health official said on Tuesday. * Irish authorities have confirmed a second case, a woman in the east of the country who recently travelled to Italy, the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

* The number of cases diagnosed in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier, state health authorities reported. * The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday warned of a global shortage and price gouging for protective equipment to fight the virus and asked companies and governments to increase production by 40%.

* The World Bank on Tuesday announced an initial $12 billion in immediate funds to assist countries grappling with the health and economic impacts of the outbreak that has spread quickly from China to some 80 countries. * Asian shares struggled to find footing and bonds held stunning gains, as an emergency rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve seemed to stoke rather than soothe fears over the coronavirus' widening global economic fallout.

* A fourth person has died from coronavirus infection in France and President Emmanuel Macron warned that the health crisis could last several months * Argentina Health Minister Gines Gonzalez Garcia on Tuesday confirmed the South American country's first case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus.

* Morocco, Andorra, Armenia, Czech Republic, Iceland, Indonesia and Ukraine confirmed their first cases. * A New York man tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the state to two, officials said on Tuesday, as the number of infections in the United States rose above 100.

* Pakistan reported a new coronavirus case, bringing the total to five in the south Asian nation since last week. * Germany's confirmed cases rose to 188 on Tuesday from 157 on Monday afternoon, the Robert Koch Institute said.

* Iran, one of the worst-hit nations, reported infections rising to 2,336, with 77 deaths, including a senior official. * Iran's judiciary spokesman said on Tuesday that jailed British-Iranian charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is in good health, after her husband said on Saturday he believed she had contracted the coronavirus in prison.

* Twenty-seven people died of in Italy over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of dead to 79, the Civil Protection Agency said. The total number of cases rose to 2,502. * Spain's confirmed cases rose to around 150 on Tuesday from around 120 the day before, a health official said.

* Sweden's confirmed cases rose to 30 on Tuesday, up from 15 the day before.

(Compiled by Milla Nissi, Sarah Morland, Shailesh Kuber and Uttaresh.V)

