Left Menu
Development News Edition

China's passenger car sales fall 80% Feb on coronavirus epidemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:13 IST
China's passenger car sales fall 80% Feb on coronavirus epidemic

Passenger car retail sales in China, the world's biggest auto market, fell 80% in February because of the coronavirus epidemic, one of the country's industry associations said on Wednesday. The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said in a statement that China's overall passenger car sales dropped 80%, without giving a full sales figure for the month.

"Dealers returned to work gradually in the first three weeks of February and their showroom traffic is very low," CPCA said, adding it expects February's sales drop will be the steepest of this year. Japanese automaker Toyota, the first major global automaker to report its February sales in China, said it sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars last month, down by 70% from a year earlier.

The world's biggest car market is bracing for further bad news as efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 2,900 people in mainland China, disrupts global supply chains and dampens consumer demand. Toyota rival General Motors, China's second biggest foreign automaker, said the industry will face "serious challenges" in the first quarter this year, but anticipates the situation will ease in the second quarter, its China president Matt Tsien said in a post on GM's official WeChat account.

GM hopes China's auto sales will report year-on-year growth in the second half of this year, Tsien added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu election lead shrinks, raising prospect of another Israel vote

Israel appeared headed into another political stalemate on Wednesday after nearly-complete results indicated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had failed to secure a clear majority for a right-wing bloc in parliament, despite his claim of v...

Greek forces use tear gas to stop migrants crossing Turkey border

Greek riot police and troops used water cannon and tear gas on Wednesday against hundreds of migrants as they made another attempt to cross the border from Turkey into Greece.Plumes of black smoke drifted above the Kastanies border crossing...

Germany provides EUR 50m to resilience-building programme in DR Congo

The German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development BMZ, through the German Development Bank KfW, has contributed EUR 50 million 54 million to a resilience-building programme to be implemented by the Food and Agriculture Or...

Cabinet approval of SBM Phase-II great recognition to achievements: Shekhawat

The Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat launched Phase II of Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen SBM G at a National Dissemination and Consultation workshop here today. He was joined by the Union Minister of State for Jal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020