Isolation wards set up in Varanasi hospital to prevent COVID-19

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, isolation wards have been set up at the Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in the city.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 15:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 15:26 IST
Medical Superintendent of Deendayal Upadhyay hospital, Varanasi Dr RK Yadav speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, isolation wards have been set up at the Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital in the city. "A team of doctors is also monitoring people coming from abroad at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport," said Dr RK Yadav, Medical Superintendent of Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Speaking to ANI he said, "An isolation ward has been set up in the hospital and a team of doctors is also monitoring the people coming from abroad. People suspected of having symptoms of Coronavirus are being sent to the hospital for testing. Their samples have been sent for tests to a Lucknow lab." Global deaths due to Coronavirus outbreak have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)

