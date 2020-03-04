Coronavirus has affected almost all Iranian provinces - president
An outbreak of novel coronavirus has affected almost all of Iran's provinces, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday, according to the official presidency website.
"This disease is a widespread disease," he said. "It has reached almost all our provinces and in one sense it's a global disease."
