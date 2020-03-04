German has fiscal means to counter coronavirus in case of economic crisis - sources
Finance Minister Olaf Scholz told lawmakers on Wednesday that Germany would have "all the strength" to counter the impact of the coronavirus if the epidemic plunged the world economy into a crisis, two participants told Reuters.
The federal government's fiscal measures would be "timely, targeted, temporary" in the case of an economic crisis, Scholz said in a closed-door meeting of parliament's finance committee, participants said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Olaf Scholz
- Germany