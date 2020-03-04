U.S. House could vote on coronavirus emergency bill later Wednesday

The head of the U.S. House of Representatives committee in charge of spending expects the entire chamber to take up an emergency bill on the coronavirus on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning at the latest.

House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey said on Wednesday the bill would total "a little over" $8 billion.

