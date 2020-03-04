Tunisia suspends north Italy ferries over coronavirus

Tunisia will suspend passenger ferry services to northern Italy because of the new coronavirus, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Mekki said on Wednesday at a news conference.

Tunisia announced on Monday it had confirmed a first case of the coronavirus, a Tunisian national who had recently arrived from Italy by sea.

