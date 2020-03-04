Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns
Iraq's border port commission said on Wednesday it would halt trade between Iraq and both Iran and Kuwait for a week from March 8 over coronavirus concerns, according to the Iraqi state news agency.
The border port commission added that Iraqis now in Iran would be allowed to enter Iraq until March 15.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Did Neanderthals bury their dead with flowers? Iraq cave yields new clues
India issues fresh travel advisory asking citizens to not visit 5 provinces in Iraq
Outgoing Iraqi PM warns he will walk away if successor's government is not approved soon
Iraqi PM-designate says done picking cabinet, calls on parliament to approve it
Iraq bans border crossings by Iranians amid coronavirus fears