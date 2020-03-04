Iraq to halt trade with Iran, Kuwait for a week over coronavirus concerns

Iraq's border port commission said on Wednesday it would halt trade between Iraq and both Iran and Kuwait for a week from March 8 over coronavirus concerns, according to the Iraqi state news agency.

The border port commission added that Iraqis now in Iran would be allowed to enter Iraq until March 15.

