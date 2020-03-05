Left Menu
Coronavirus death toll in greater Seattle area climbs to 10

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the greater Seattle area climbed on Wednesday to 39, including 10 deaths, up from 27 cases and nine deaths a day earlier, the Washington state Department of Health reported.

The nine deaths in King County and one in neighboring Snohomish County are the only fatalities documented in the United States from the respiratory illness. All 39 cases are clustered in those two Puget Sound counties, making it the largest concentration detected to date by the U.S. public health system.

