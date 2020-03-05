Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore sends Turkish Airlines flight back empty after coronavirus case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ankara
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 11:10 IST
Singapore sends Turkish Airlines flight back empty after coronavirus case
Image Credit: Flickr

A Turkish Airlines aircraft was flown back to Istanbul without any passengers on Thursday on orders from authorities in Singapore after a passenger who had arrived on the same plane on Tuesday tested positive for coronavirus.

Singapore's aviation regulator said that the three pilots and 11 other crew of flight TK54 that had arrived on Tuesday were on the return flight to Istanbul, where they would be placed in quarantine. "The crew had come into close contact with a passenger on flight TK54 who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19," the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in contact with the Turkish Embassy, which has confirmed that the crew will be quarantined upon arrival at Istanbul," CAAS said. Singapore's transport ministry said in a statement on its website that authorities had begun tracing passengers on flight TK54 that may have had contact with the infected person.

The Straits Times newspaper said 200 passengers were affected. It issued a correction to an earlier report, cited by Reuters, that all of them had been tested for the coronavirus. Turkish Airlines did not respond immediately to a request for comment on the number of passengers on board.

Singapore had 112 confirmed cases of coronavirus, which started in China, but a large majority of the patients in the city-state have recovered and been discharged from hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Rakell OT winner carries Ducks past Avalanche

Rickard Rakell scored with 1.2 seconds left in overtime, and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in Denver on Wednesday night. Rakell added an assist, Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots and Sam Steel, Andrew Agozzino and Brendan Guh...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Liverpool aim to regain momentum as Bournemouth come calling

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is looking for his defence to regain top form after a third loss in four games across all competitions but Saturdays Premier League opponents Bournemouth could be more concerned about their own back line. Lea...

UAE advises against travel abroad over virus concerns

The United Arab Emirates has urged citizens and other residents to avoid traveling abroad because of concerns over a coronavirus, state news agency WAM said on Thursday.Authorities in the Gulf state may order medical checks on returning tra...

Rugby-Former Wallaby Faingaa to donate brain for concussion research

Former Australia centre Anthony Faingaa has agreed to donate his brain to medical research on the effects of concussion once he dies, having retired last year on medical advice after suffering multiple concussions during his professional ru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020