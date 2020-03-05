Bosnia confirms its first case of coronavirus - regional TV

Bosnia has confirmed its first case of the new coronavirus, television in the country's Serb-dominated region reported on Thursday, quoting the health ministry.

The case was confirmed in the Serb Republic but there were no details available immediately, the RTRS said. The regional health ministry will hold a news conference at 8 a.m. GMT. Bosnia is divided into two regions, one dominated by Serbs and the other by Croats and Bosniak Muslims.

