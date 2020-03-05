Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesia curbs entry of foreign visitors from Iran, Italy and S.Korea

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Jakarta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 14:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 13:51 IST
Indonesia curbs entry of foreign visitors from Iran, Italy and S.Korea
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indonesia will ban entry and transit of foreign visitors who have visited cities hit by coronavirus outbreaks in Iran, Italy and South Korea in the last 14 days, starting March 8, the country's foreign minister said on Thursday.

Travelers coming from other places in the three countries will need to provide a certificate issued by health authorities to declare that they are healthy, Minister Retno Marsudi said. The measures follow a similar ban on entry and transit of visitors from mainland China to limit the spread of the virus.

Indonesians coming home from the three countries, especially those who had traveled to outbreak-hit areas, will also face an extra health examination, Marsudi told reporters. The world's fourth most populous country, with 260 million people, has reported two confirmed coronavirus infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Switzerland reports first coronavirus death

Geneva, Mar 5 AFP A 74-year-old woman suffering from the new coronavirus has died in Switzerland, marking the countrys first death in the outbreak that has claimed more than 3,200 lives globally, police said on Thursday. The woman, who was ...

Kim Jong Un offers South Koreans 'comfort' over virus: Seoul

Seoul, Mar 5 AFP North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a personal letter to comfort South Koreans fighting the novel coronavirus epidemic just a day after his sister condemned Seoul as a frightened dog barking, the Souths presidential office...

Ghaziabad man with travel history to Iran tests positive for novel coronavirus; total cases rise to 30

One more case of novel coronavirus was reported in Ghaziabad in the national capital region, taking the total number in the country to 30 so far, official sources said on Thursday. The patient is a middle-aged man with a recent travel hi...

Coronavirus to impact global steel sector: Ind-Ra

Global steel sector staring at increased downside risks in near-term following coronavirus outbreak, and Indian companies may face pricing pressures of about USD 30 a tonne in April-June this year, rating agency India Ratings Ind-Ra said on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020