Swiss report first coronavirus death

A 74-year-old woman in western Switzerland has died after contracting the new coronavirus, the country's first death from the rapidly spreading disease outbreak, regional police said on Thursday.

The woman had been hospitalised in the canton of Vaud since Tuesday, police said. She was a high-risk patient suffering from chronic disease, authorities added.

