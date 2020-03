Greece confirmed 21 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, detected among travellers who had recently returned from a pilgrimage to religious sites in Israel and Egypt, the health ministry said.

The total number of cases now stands at 31. (Reporting By George Georgiopoulos)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.