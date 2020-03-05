South African health minister says health system will be tested by coronavirus

South Africa's health minister warned on Thursday that the country's health system would be tested by the coronavirus, after it earlier confirmed its first case. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said citizens quarantined in China will be returning home in the next few days.

Addressing lawmakers in Cape Town, he added that South Africa was working with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other institutions to help diagnose the virus, called COVID-19, across Africa. "I think we need to be upfront about it ... Our system will be tested by the impact of coronavirus," he said.

