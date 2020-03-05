Coronavirus infections jump to 82 in the Netherlands -RIVM

The number of patients infected with the coronavirus in the Netherlands has more than doubled to 82, the Dutch National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said on Thursday.

The number of corona cases in the Netherlands increased from 38 a day earlier. The country's first infection was reported on Feb. 27.

