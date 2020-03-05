Left Menu
Monkey business at Banksy's Bethlehem hotel masks coronavirus fears

  Reuters
  • |
  Updated: 05-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  Created: 05-03-2020 20:27 IST
Monkey business at Banksy's Bethlehem hotel masks coronavirus fears
British artist Banksy's hotel in Bethlehem brought a touch of humor to the West Bank town by strapping a surgical mask to the model monkey bellhop at its entrance as coronavirus fears grip residents and tourists.

Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity was ordered closed on Thursday and foreign tourists were banned from West Bank hotels after four suspected coronavirus cases were found in the Palestinian town. Monkeys are a common motif in Banksy's work, and The Walled Off Hotel, which abuts Israel's concrete West Bank barrier, features a model of a monkey wearing a bellhop's red jacket and hat and carrying luggage at its main door. It now also has a face mask over its visage.

On its website, the hotel advised guests that "certain countries" have been banned from entering Palestine and Israel due to the virus, and to check online prior to travel.

