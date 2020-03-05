Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Schools to inform students about dos and don'ts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 21:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 21:06 IST
Coronavirus: Schools to inform students about dos and don'ts

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday directed all city schools to inform students about dos and don'ts during a possible outbreak. Acting the Union government's guidelines, the civic body's education officer has written to principals of all the civic primary, secondary, private aided and unaided schools on the issue.

In the letter, school principals have been directed to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take. The schools have been informed to create awareness about the symptoms of the virus that include fever, cold and cough, the letter stated.

As a precaution, students need to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid contact with people suffering from cough or cold and steer clear of crowded places, the letter stated. According to the BMC, as of now no one has tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, while nearly 70 people are quarantined at civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Eagles LT Peters to enter free agency at age 38

Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will enter the free-agent market at age 38. The team released a statement Thursday saying it had reached a mutual agreement to let the nine-time Pro Bowl selection test the waters when the new le...

Liberal firebrand Elizabeth Warren suspends 2020 Democratic White House bid - source

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the liberal firebrand who emerged as a top Democratic contender for the White House on the strength of an anti-corruption platform backed by a dizzying array of policy proposals, ended her campaign on Thursday...

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend flights due to coronavirus outbreak

Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Below are details in alphabetical orderAIRLINES THAT HAVE CANCELLED ALL FLIGHTS TO MAINLAND CHINA American Airlines has extended the suspe...

Sharmila tied sixth in Jabra Ladies in South Africa

Sharmila Nicollet recovered fast from back-to-back bogeys on front nine to find birdies on seventh and ninth and then par the entire back nine for a tied sixth place after two rounds of Jabra Ladies Open on Sunshine Tour. Sharmila, who is p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020