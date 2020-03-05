Coronavirus: Schools to inform students about dos and don'ts

In a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday directed all city schools to inform students about dos and don'ts during a possible outbreak. Acting the Union government's guidelines, the civic body's education officer has written to principals of all the civic primary, secondary, private aided and unaided schools on the issue.

In the letter, school principals have been directed to inform students about symptoms of the virus and precautions they need to take. The schools have been informed to create awareness about the symptoms of the virus that include fever, cold and cough, the letter stated.

As a precaution, students need to wash their hands for at least 20 seconds, avoid contact with people suffering from cough or cold and steer clear of crowded places, the letter stated. According to the BMC, as of now no one has tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, while nearly 70 people are quarantined at civic-run Kasturba Hospital in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.