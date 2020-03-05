(OFFICIAL)-Commerzbank working with split teams as coronavirus precaution - spokesman
Commerzbank in Frankfurt is working with split teams in some important operational areas as a precaution against the coronavirus, a spokesman said.
Some of the affected employees are working as usual in their central Frankfurt office, while others are stationed at a backup location near Frankfurt.
