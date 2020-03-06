LabCorp to make coronavirus test available for ordering in U.S.

Diagnostics company Laboratory Corp of America Holdings said on Thursday it plans to make its test for the new coronavirus available for ordering by healthcare providers in the United States from 6 p.m. ET.

The test detects the presence of the coronavirus and is for use in patients who meet the current guidelines for testing, the company said.

