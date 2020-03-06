Left Menu
Development News Edition

Singapore minister says coronavirus outbreak emerging as pandemic

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 08:28 IST
Singapore minister says coronavirus outbreak emerging as pandemic

The coronavirus spreading around the world from China is "starting to look like a global pandemic," said Singapore minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads the country's virus fighting taskforce.

The spread of the infection has been accelerating in other parts of the world, including in Europe and North America, in recent days. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not categorised the current situation as a pandemic but has said the United Nations agency would use the term if it became necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank.

RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank

Samsung inks 5G network agreement with Spark New Zealand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Countering myths and misconceptions about novel coronavirus (COVID-19)

Since the virus shows no signs of slowing down, its critical to counter plenty of myths surrounding the novel coronavirus that has&#160;wreaked havoc&#160;in nearly 75 countries....

Videos

Latest News

Battling Kenin saves match point to make Lyon quarters

Lyon, Mar 6 AFP Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin fought off a match point against world number 174 Jacqueline Cristian to reach the quarter-finals of the WTA event in Lyon on Thursday. Kenin, who had lost her opening matches in both Dub...

Curry still plans on playing for USA in Tokyo Olympics

San Francisco, Mar 6 AFP Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry, returning to the NBA after four months with a broken left hand, said Thursday he still wants to play at the Tokyo Olympics. Two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Curry, cl...

Ronaldinho lawyer denies fake passport allegation

Asuncion Paraguay, Mar 6 AFP Former Brazilian football star Ronaldinhos lawyer denied on Thursday that he and his brother had used fake passports to enter Paraguay. The World Cup winner and his brother were questioned for more than seven ho...

Australian Rules - Newspaper shuts down "sexist" feedback on women's game

An Australian newspaper has cancelled all reader commentary on its coverage of the Australian Football League Womens AFLW competition due to vile and sexist posts. Melbourne daily Herald Sun said it had taken the measure after appeals from ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020