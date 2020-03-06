Singapore minister says coronavirus outbreak emerging as pandemic

The coronavirus spreading around the world from China is "starting to look like a global pandemic," said Singapore minister Lawrence Wong, who co-heads the country's virus fighting taskforce.

The spread of the infection has been accelerating in other parts of the world, including in Europe and North America, in recent days. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not categorised the current situation as a pandemic but has said the United Nations agency would use the term if it became necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.