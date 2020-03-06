Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute

Germany on Friday reported 134 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, the Robert Koch Institute said.

The number of cases rose to 534, up from 400 reported on Thursday evening. More than half of the cases, 281, are in the western region of North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.