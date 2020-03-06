Coronavirus control and prevention work in Beijing at "key period" - govt
Control and prevention of the coronavirus in Beijing is at its most challenging period, one of city's government officials said on Friday.
Zhang Tongjun, who is part of Beijing's working group that is battling the spread of the epidemic, made the comments at a news briefing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
