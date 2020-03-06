First coronavirus death in the Netherlands - health authorities
An 86-year-year old man infected with the coronavirus died in the Netherlands on Friday, the country's first known fatality from the epidemic, the National Health Institute said.
He died in hospital in the port city of Rotterdam. The Netherlands reported its first coronavirus infection on Feb. 27. As of Thursday, there were 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 there.
