Indonesia confirms two more coronavirus cases, total four
Indonesia confirmed on Friday that two more people had tested positive for the coronavirus, taking the total of confirmed cases to four.
The two Indonesians were in their 30s and had been tested after being in contact with the first two confirmed cases, Health Ministry official Achmad Yurianto told a news briefing.
Indonesia had announced its first confirmed cases on Monday, a mother and her daughter who live in the Depok area near Jakarta.
