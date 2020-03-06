S.Korea says to suspend visa waivers, existing visas for Japan - foreign ministry
South Korea said on Friday it will halt visa waivers for Japan in response to travel restrictions imposed by Tokyo, as coronavirus containment measures ignited a diplomatic row between the two Asian nations. "From March 9, the visa waivers for Japan and the validity of existing visas will be suspended," Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young said in a media briefing.
The measures come a day after Japan barred entry to visitors from highly affected areas in South Korea, and ordered two weeks in quarantine for others. South Korea's reciprocal measures also include raising a travel advisory for Japan and imposing special entry procedures for foreigners arriving from Japan.
