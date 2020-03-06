Left Menu
Pristyn Care Registers 37% Growth (MoM Average) in General Gynaecology Consultations in the Last Quarter

Pristyn Care - a healthcare company that specializes in short-stay and day-care surgeries through the latest surgical technologies, has registered an average of 37% MoM growth rate of General Gynaecology consultations in the previous quarter. This growth has been witnessed from both, new patients and those coming for follow-up consultations, which is a testament to the trust patients have in Pristyn Care's gynaecologists and its advanced treatments.

Within Gynaecology, Cosmetic Gynaecology has witnessed a surge in Vaginal Tightening - one of the key upcoming procedures due to its numerous health benefits. This surge has been observed from the following two age brackets.

  1. Women in their 30s and early 40s: Post marriage and after childbirth, a female may complain of laxity in her intimates. This looseness is common after stretching of the vaginal tissues and separation of the muscles during childbirth. It can cause urinary leakage, painful intercourse and loss of pleasure. Hence, post-childbirth women opt for vaginal tightening. Basis our data, 46% of the females who opted for this procedure were in their 30s. Out of them, 63% were married and amongst them, 35% had 1 kid, 59% had 2 kids and 6% of them had 3 or more kids.
  2. Women in their mid-40s and above: Women in this age group, close to their perimenopause stage, may suffer from vaginal discomfort including vaginal dryness, burning sensation, irritation, lack of lubrication and urinary incontinence. The estrogen levels are low in the perimenopause phase. Hence, out of the females who got their vaginal tightening done from Pristyn Care, 28% were in their 40's.

Dr. Garima Sawhney, Gynecologist and Co-Founder, Pristyn Care, said, "Laser vaginal tightening is an effective and safe procedure. The positive results of this treatment augment sexual function and relieve symptoms of vaginal discomfort. We, at Pristyn Care, understand the sensitivity of these health issues and provide the best care to our patients. Our gynaecologists are open-minded, forward looking and experts in their field. Due to this, we have registered a 19% MoM growth rate of repeat patients coming for follow-up consultations and other procedures."

Following are the top 5 regions with the maximum MoM enquiries for Cosmetic Gynaecology.

State

Enquires on Cosmetic Gynaecology procedures

Karnataka

21%

Punjab

17%

Delhi

28%

Haryana

15%

Maharashtra

19%

Pristyn Care has over 70 clinics and 250 partner hospitals across 17 cities with multiple state-of-the-art Gynaecology clinics in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Pune and Chandigarh. 

About Pristyn Care

Pristyn Care is a healthcare startup, founded in 2018 by Harsimarbir Singh, Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, and Dr. Garima Sawhney, with a vision to provide a seamless surgical experience by offering patient-centric healthcare services. The brand offers advanced laser surgeries across Proctology, ENT, Gynaecology, Urology, and Dermatology. They also provide surgeries for hernia, gallstones, appendicitis, through the Laparoscopic technique. The company has over 70 clinics and 250 partners across 17 cities (7 Tier 1 and 10 Tier 2 cities) with a presence across cities of Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, and Hyderabad as well as Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Agra, Gwalior, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, and Bhubaneshwar.

Website link - https://www.pristyncare.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120599/Dr_Garima_Sawhney_Pristyn_Care.jpg

