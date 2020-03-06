Ukraine lawmaker isolates himself after meeting French colleague who has coronavirus

A member of Ukraine's parliament said on Friday he will stay home until next week, after learning that a French lawmaker he had met in late February had been hospitalised with the coronavirus. "Just stay home. There are no symptoms at all. But according to WHO recommendations, I'll stay home until next Thursday," Oleh Voloshyn told Reuters in a message.

A member of France's National Assembly has been hospitalised in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, the lower house of parliament said in a statement earlier on Thursday. Ukraine has so far reported only one coronavirus case, a man who was hospitalised on Saturday in the western city of Chernivtsi. He had travelled to Ukraine from Italy via Romania.

