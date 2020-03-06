Swiss report 210 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, one death
The number of people diagnosed with the new coronavirus in Switzerland has risen to 210, Daniel Koch, head of infectious diseases at the national public health agency, told a news conference in Bern.
He put the number of deaths at one, as health authorities had reported on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Switzerland
- Bern