Trump signs $8.3 bln spending bill to boost coronavirus response

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday signed an emergency spending bill for $8.3 billion to ramp up the nation's response to the coronavirus, providing funds for state and local officials to combat the spread of infections as the number of cases grows in the United States.

The funding measure includes over $3 billion for research and development of vaccines, test kits and medical treatments, $2.2 billion to aid public health activities on prevention, preparedness and response, and $1.25 billion to help international efforts aimed at reining in the virus.

