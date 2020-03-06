Togo confirms first case of coronavirus
The West African country of Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.
The patient is a 42-year old female resident of the capital Lome who had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March. She is being treated in isolation and her condition is stable, the government said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Togo's president seeks re-election to extend 50-year dynasty
Troops at home of Togo opposition candidate as presidential polls close
UPDATE 2-Togo President Gnassingbe wins re-election in landslide - preliminary results
Togo counts votes as challenger claims 'fraud'
Togo President Faure Gnassingbe wins fourth term: provisional results