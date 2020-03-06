Left Menu
U.S. could take targeted stimulus action amid coronavirus -White House adviser

  06-03-2020
  06-03-2020
The Trump administration is considering steps to stimulate the U.S. economy amid the coronavirus outbreak, but would prefer targeted action, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, adding that more information was needed.

Kudlow, speaking in an interview on CNBC, said the U.S. economy will slow down in certain sectors, but that any downturn would be temporary and that the nation's overall economy remained fundamentally strong.

