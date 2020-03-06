Dutch carrier KLM cancels some of its Italy flights
Dutch airline KLM on Friday said it would cancel several flights to Italy in the coming week because of the widespread coronavirus outbreak in the country.
The Dutch arm of airline group Air France KLM will cancel two daily flights to Milan and Rome, one daily flight to Bologna and one daily flight to Venice from March 7 until March 15 at least.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
