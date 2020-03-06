41 people put under home isolation in Mizoram

At least 41 people, who recently returned from foreign countries, have been put under home isolation in Mizoram, as a precautionary measure, and 14,868 persons have been screened for coronavirus, a senior official said on Friday. State Health secretary H Lalengmawia told PTI that 41 people who have recently returned from China, Singapore, Macau, Dubai, USA, Seychelles and Hongkong are being put under home isolation though they did not show any symptoms of novel coronavirus.

He said that the move was a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in the state. According to Lalengmawia, 5 blood samples have been sent to Guwahati Medical College for laboratory test.

He said that 3 of the 5 samples have tested negative for coronavirus while 2 samples were rejected. He said that the government has set up seven screening centres along the national and international borders, including Lengpui airport.

He said that 14,868 people have been screened for coronavirus in various screening counters. The health secretary said that the government has also set up a 32-bedded isolation ward at state medical college- Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and 5 bedded ward in each district hospitals to treat any suspected patients.

He said the government has also set up laboratory sample collection centres at Aizawl Civil hospital, ZMC and Lengpui community health centre. Meanwhile, Health minister Dr R Lalthangliana said that the state government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state.

He also urged the people not to believe in rumours. Sources said that a high-level meeting was convened by the Health minister on Thursday to discuss about the preventive measure taken by the state government.

The meeting decided to expedite surveillance at Zokhawthar along the Mizoram-Myanmar border and also to set up 3 bedded isolation ward each in all primary health centre, 5 bedded ward each in Community Health Centre and Sub-Divisional Hospital to treat any suspected patients,, the sources said. The meeting also agreed to upgrade AYUSH building at Lengpui to treat any suspected passengers, the sources added.

