Soccer-Strasbourg v PSG postponed because of coronavirus
Saturday's Ligue 1 game between RC Strasbourg and champions Paris St Germain has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak, the French League said on Friday.
Strasbourg's Alsace region is one of the worst hit by the coronavirus in France, where 613 cases and nine deaths have been reported.
