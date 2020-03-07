Saudi Arabia suspends public attendance at sports events until further notice

The Saudi ministry of sports announced on Friday it will suspend public attendance at all sports events starting Saturday, a statement from the ministry reported.

The statement added that this comes as a precautionary measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus in places that witness mass crowds, and the suspension will be until further notice.

