Vietnam's coronavirus cases rise to 18 - health ministry
Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Saturday confirmed another coronavirus case, raising the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 18.
The 27-year-old patient, who had been to the South Korean city of Daegu, returned to Vietnam on a Vietjet flight on Wednesday and was quarantined upon his landing, the ministry said in a statement.
