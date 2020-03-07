Left Menu
Development News Edition

China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 15:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 15:24 IST
China reports almost all new infections outside Wuhan originated abroad

About a quarter of China's new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic's epicentre in Wuhan originated outside the country on Friday, according to official data.

Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, were in China's northwestern Gansu province, among quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5. In addition to the growing risks of imported infections, China's anti-virus efforts also face the challenge of trying to get migrant workers back to work by early April.

So far, 78 million migrant workers, or 60% of the total who left for the Lunar New Year holiday, have returned. "I must stress, that we're still at a critical juncture in terms of epidemic prevention and control," said Yang Wenzhuang, an official of China's National Health Commission (NHC).

"The risk of contagion from increased population flows and gathering is increasing … We must not relax or lower the bar for virus control." Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, NHC said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier and marking the lowest number since Jan. 20, when the NHC started to publish nationwide figures.

Outside of central China's Hubei province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported on March 6, of which 24 came from outside China. ITALY

The capital Beijing reported four new cases on Friday, of which three came from Italy, according to a notice from the Beijing health commission posted on its official Weibo account on Saturday. The fourth was a case of a recovered patient testing positive again.

There were also three cases in Shanghai that originated abroad, and one in Guangdong province on Friday, according to the National Health Commission. The total nationwide number of cases that originated outside China reached 60 as of the end of Friday.

For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside of the provincial capital of Wuhan, where new cases fell to the lowest level since Jan. 25. Special institutions like prisons, detention centres and nursing homes in Wuhan, which have seen nearly 1,800 confirmed cases as of March 5, still have potential risks in virus control and prevention, the Communist Party's Politics and Law Commission said on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,651. The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3,070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Sea of meth as Myanmar army smashes three drug labs

Sacks of heroin and methamphetamine are laid out in endless rows in a remote Myanmar border zone during a rare raid in the heart of Southeast Asias infamous Golden Triangle. The seizure in one of the worlds biggest narcotics-producing regio...

Coronavirus: Karnataka govt to to suspend biometric attendance

As a precautionary measure to control the spread of coronavirus in Karnataka, the state government has planned to suspend biometric attendance for the time-being at its offices, also in corporate and IT companies, Medical Education Minister...

Of creativity, breaking glass ceilings and feminism!

More and more women are becoming financially independent and exercising their choices freely in both personal and professional lives, enabling them to redefine the textbook meaning of feminism and strengthen the bond of sisterhood, say some...

Thai judge who alleged interference dies in 2nd suicide bid

Police in Thailand says a judge who shot himself last year to publicize alleged interference in his work has died after what was apparently a second suicide attempt. Police Maj. Sathitchai Nitayawan in the northern province of Chiang Mai sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020