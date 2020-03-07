Left Menu
First Cambodian tests positive for coronavirus

The first Cambodian has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The 38-year-old man was one of four people tested because he had direct contact with a Japanese visitor who later tested positive for the virus, Health Ministry spokesman Or Vandin told a news conference.

The Japanese man had left Cambodia from Siem Reap, close to the ancient Angkor Wat temple, one of the region's top tourist attractions. Cambodia had earlier reported a virus infection in a Chinese man. He recovered and went home.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

