First Cambodian tests positive for coronavirus
The first Cambodian has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. The 38-year-old man was one of four people tested because he had direct contact with a Japanese visitor who later tested positive for the virus, Health Ministry spokesman Or Vandin told a news conference.
The Japanese man had left Cambodia from Siem Reap, close to the ancient Angkor Wat temple, one of the region's top tourist attractions. Cambodia had earlier reported a virus infection in a Chinese man. He recovered and went home.
