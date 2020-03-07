Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 20:39 IST
Pope cancels main public appearances to stop crowds gathering amid coronavirus
The Vatican said that on Sunday the pontiff will not address crowds from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, and will also not hold his general audience from there this Wednesday.

Pope Francis has canceled his regular appearances in public to stop crowds gathering to see him and will stream them on the internet from inside the Vatican because of the coronavirus outbreak in Italy. The Vatican said that on Sunday the pontiff will not address crowds from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, and will also not hold his general audience from there this Wednesday. Both attract tens of thousands of people.

It will be one of the few times in the past 66 years that a pope will not appear at the window, a ritual deeply engrained in the Roman tradition, with some families attending every week. Both the address and general audience will be held without public participation inside the official papal library in the Vatican's Apostolic Palace and will be viewable on the internet or television, the Vatican said in a statement on Saturday.

Popes began giving regular Sunday blessing from the window in 1954 and have done so nearly every Sunday since except for when the pontiff is sick or out of Rome. On May 17, 1981, four days after he nearly died in an assassination attempt, Pope John Paul delivered the blessing with a feeble voice from his bed at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The Vatican also said that the participation of the faithful at Francis' morning Mass in his residence has been suspended until at least March 15. The 83-year-old pope canceled a Lent retreat for the first time in his papacy, but the Vatican has said he is suffering only from a cold that is "without symptoms related to other pathologies".

A Vatican employee tested positive for coronavirus on Friday, the first case in the tiny city-state that is surrounded by Rome. A Vatican source said the patient had participated in an international conference hosted by the Pontifical Academy of Life last week in a packed theatre several blocks from the Vatican. Participants at the three-day conference on Artificial Intelligence included top executives of U.S. tech giants Microsoft and IBM.

The death toll from the new coronavirus in Italy, the worst-hit European country, stood at 197 on Friday with more than 4,600 cases, most of them in the north. In Rome province, 49 people have tested positive and one has died.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Yes Bank customers shocked over RBI decision, queue up at branches to withdraw money

Peru records first confirmed case of coronavirus, President Vizcarra says

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

Three more test positive for COVID-19 in India, total cases now 34

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34 as on Saturday. The new cases include two from Ladakh with travel history to Iran and one from Tamil Nadu wi...

Cyprus police pepper spray protesters at shut crossing point

Cyprus riot police used pepper spray on Saturday to thwart Turkish Cypriot protesters trying to shove their way through a barricaded crossing point in the heart of the ethnically divided island nations capital. Several dozen protesters trie...

Almost 50% MPs did not attend Parl Standing Committee meetings on Demands for Grants

Almost 50 per cent Members of Parliament did not attend Parliamentary Standing Committee meetings on the Demands for Grants with over two dozen of them not attending a single meeting. According to sources, 57 per cent of TMC MPs, 36 pc of B...

Would love to see an Indian player in Premier League: Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer

Former Liverpool player Jason McAteer on Saturday said he would love to see an Indian player in the Premier League. Football is growing here and the infrastructure is gradually getting better, grassroots is where it starts. We would love to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020