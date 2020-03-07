Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on coronavirus crisis around the world

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 21:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-03-2020 21:04 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 8:33 p.m.

The samples of all 42 people in Gujarat who were suspected to have been exposed to novel coronavirus have tested negative, the state government says. 7:54 p.m.

Two foreign nationals have been quarantined at Goa Medical College and Hospital for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, senior state health department official says. 7:04 p.m.

Three more positive cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in India taking the total number of confirmed cases to 34, Union Health Ministry says. 6:27 p.m.

Kuwait has suspended operations of all flights to and from India and six other countries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, according to its General Administration of Civil Administration. 6:11 p.m.

Amid a coronavirus scare, authorities in Kashmir order closure of all primary schools in Srinagar, Bandipora, Budgam and Baramulla districts from March 9 until further notice. 5:59 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi reviews coronavirus situation in the country at a meeting with officials and directs them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further. 5:31 p.m.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) asks telecom operators to put coronavirus awareness messages in place of ringing tones. 4:32 p.m.

A man with the symptom of 'fever and cough' has been kept in isolation at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal, Manipur as a precautionary measure, health officials say. 4:16 p.m. A flight from Tehran brings swab samples of Indians in Iran who are suspected of having coronavirus infection to the national capital, airport official says.

4:10 p.m. In view of coronavirus, UP Governor Anandiben Patel has canceled the March 9 'Holi Milan' programme as a preventive measure, the Raj Bhawan says. 4:00 p.m.

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday says it will not charge for rescheduling of domestic and international flights booked for March 12-31, amidst coronavirus scare. 2:34 p.m.

In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry makes functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs are designated for helping in sample collection. 2:12 p.m.

The coronavirus outbreak has made the international scenario more complex, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says. 12:34 p.m.

Pakistan may face losses up to USD 61 million due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, ADB says. 12:05 p.m.

PM Narendra Modi asks people to stay away from rumors regarding coronavirus and emphasized on the need to follow doctors' advice in this regard. 12:03 p.m.

In wake of the coronavirus outbreak, foreign tourists have canceled trips to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves, head of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation says. 11:52 a.m.

Barring those of an Italian couple, all samples collected from suspected coronavirus cases in Rajasthan have tested negative, official says. 11:42 a.m. An Indian national is among 15 new cases of coronavirus in the UAE, taking the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 45, health officials say.

11:00 a.m. Two suspected coronavirus patients undergoing treatment at a hospital were "high viral-load cases", Jammu and Kashmir administration says.

9:47 a.m. China reports 28 new fatalities from coronavirus, taking the death toll in the country to 3,070, Chinese health officials say...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

