Suspected coronavirus patient admitted in PGI Chandigarh

PGI Chandigarh on Saturday reported that a suspected coronavirus patient has been admitted to the hospital. The patient is a 33-year old male from Zirakpur who has been suffering from sore throat, fever and mild cough since the last three days. The man had recently visited Singapore.

The PGI Chandigarh further informed it has started its COVID-19 testing from today. This comes after two persons from Hoshiarpur tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here in Amritsar on Saturday.

So far over 30 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in India. Earlier today two suspected cases of coronavirus were reported in Jammu and they are undergoing treatment at the government medical college. The administration has announced the closure of all primary schools in Jammu and Samba districts till March 31.

The virus has so far killed more than 3,200 people globally. (ANI)

