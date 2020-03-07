Paraguay confirms its first case of coronavirus
Paraguay has registered its first confirmed case of coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
No other details about the case were included in the tweet, which said ministry officials were scheduled to hold a news conference on the matter later in the day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
