Number of UK coronavirus cases rises by 46 to 209

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has risen to 209, up from 163, health officials said on Saturday.

So far in Britain, two patients who had confirmed positive for the virus have died, the health ministry and the Public Health England agency said. The latest figures include three cases in Northern Ireland, which has now reported seven cases of the virus. England has 184 cases, Wales has two and Scotland 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.