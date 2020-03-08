Hong Kong records third coronavirus death -health authorities

A 76-year-old Hong Kong woman became the third coronavirus patient who died in the Chinese-ruled city, the Hospital Authority said on Sunday.

The female patient had developed fever, shortness of breath, cough and abdominal pain on Feb. 28 and was admitted to hospital the same day.

Hong Kong recorded four new cases of infections on Sunday, taking the total to 114.

